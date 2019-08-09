Bilawal to celebrate Eidul Azha in Muzaffarabad

Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday decided to celebrate Eidul Azha in Muzaffarabad. The decision – made to show solidarity with the Kashmiris – came just days after India striped occupied Kashmir of its special status by revoking Articles 370 and 35A. Bilawal also decided to meet the leadership of All Pakistan Hurriyat Conference. Earlier on August 6, amid escalating tension in occupied Kashmir following deployment of tens of thousands of additional troops, the Indian government ended special status of the valley while scrapping Articles 35A and 370 of the Indian constitution. In a malicious attempt to turn Muslim majority into minority in occupied Kashmir, the Indian president has signed a four-point amendment decree in this regard. The announcement was made by Indian Home Minister Amit Shah during his address in Rajya Sabha, upper house of Indian parliament. Shah said, “Kashmir will no longer be a state. It will be divided into two union territories – Kashmir, which will have a legislature, and Ladakh, which will be without a legislature.”