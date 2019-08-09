Firdous responds to Kh Asif’s NA speech, recounts Maryam’s faults

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday, recounting multiple faults of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz, said she even launched Microsoft’s Calibri font before its formal launch in the market. In a series of tweets, in reaction to PML-N leader Khawaja Asif’s speech in the National Assembly, she said it was also a fault of Maryam that instead of presenting evidence, she produced the letter of Qatari prince in the court. Firdous said that it was also a crime of Maryam that millions of dollars were deposited in her accounts from abroad but she had no knowledge.

She said the Maryam was involved in forgery of the letter written in Calibri font and was a beneficial owner of benami properties.