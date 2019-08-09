CM Murad grants 120-day special remission to convicted prisoners

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday granted 120-day special remission to the convicted prisoners languishing in Sindh prisons ahead of Eidul Azha and Independence Day (14th August, 2019).

CM Murad Shah, in order to create a sense of inclusiveness and goodwill amongst the prisoners, approve a special remission in the sentence of imprisonment of six different categories of prisoners – 60 days on Eidul Azha and 60 days on Independence Day.

Special remission of 120 days for all convicts, except the condemned prisoners and also except those convicted of murder, espionage, subversion, anti-state activities, terrorist activities, (Zina, kidnapping / abduction, robbery, dacoity and those undergoing sentences under the Foreigners Act, 1946, if they have undergone 2/3rd of their substantive sentence of imprisonment.

Special 120 days for all convicts of life imprisonment, except those convicted of murder, espionage, anti-state activities, sectarianism, zina, robbery, dacoity, kidnapping / abduction and terrorist acts, if they have undergone 2/3rd of their substantive sentence of imprisonment.

Special remission of 120 days per year for the date of sentence for male prisoners who are 65 years of age or above and have undergone at least 1/3rd of their substantive sentence, expect those involved in culpable homicide and those involved in terrorist acts, as defined in the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

Special remission of 120 days per year for the date of sentence for female prisoners who are 65 years of age or above and have undergone at least one third (1/3rd) of their substantive sentence, expect those involved in culpable homicide and those involved in terrorist acts, as defined in the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

Special remission of 120 days per year for the date of sentence for female prisoners who have accompanying children and are serving sentence of imprisonment for crime, except those who were convicted on charges of culpable homicide and terrorist acts, as defined in the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

Special remission of 120 days per year for the date of sentence for juvenile convicts (under 18 years of age) who have served one third (1/3rd) of their substantive sentence, except those involved in culpable homicide, terrorist act, as defined in the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997, Zina, robbery (Sec. 394 PPC) dacoity (Sec. 395-396 PPC), kidnapping (Sec.364-A & 365-A) and anti-state activities.

Directs SBBHC to conduct balloting of 1,647 plots in Khairpur

Separately, Murad directed Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Housing Cell (SBBHC) to conduct balloting of the plots developed for low cost housing scheme in Deh Lukman of Khairpur district so that homeless people could provide roof to their children.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting of SBBHC at CM House Karachi on Friday. The meeting was attended by Special Assistant Nawab Wassan, Secretary Finance Najam Shaikh, Chairman SBBHC Baqaullah Unar and other concerned officers.

Nawab Wassan briefing the Chief Minister said that SBBHC has developed 1647 plots of 100 square yards each one, over an area of 81 acres in Deh Lukman of Khairpur district and would be given to poor families free of cost as approved by the chief minister.

The infrastructure development work has been completed on 81 acres where 1647 plots are developed for allotment in accordance with the approved selection criteria. The applications were invited from poor families against and around 4500 applications were submitted in deputy commissioner office, of them 2083 application have been found fit under the criteria.