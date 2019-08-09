Sindh govt prepared for expected rains in Karachi on Eid

Sindh Minister for Information & Archives and Labour Saeed Ghani on Friday said that the Sindh government had adopted all the necessary precautionary measures before the rains expected during the Eidul Azha, while funds had also been released for cleanliness of drains.

Talking to journalists, the minister said that the people who could not handle rain emergencies in Peshawar were demanding PPP leaders’ resignation. He asked whether the Peshawar chief minister had resigned after the rains. “Even the Punjab chief minister did not resign after his drama in Lahore,” he said. He said that every elected member of PPP from Karachi was on the road to look after their people during rain. “The whole day they spent in Karachi then they left for Hyderabad to assess the situation and help the people.”

The minister clarified that owing to inefficiency of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company the rain water could not be drained timely. He also said that the K-Electric was not being regulated by the provincial government.

Saeed Ghani said that the arrest of Maryam Nawaz was an effort to divert the attention of the people from the Kashmir issue. He said that it was beyond comprehension that the very next day of the passage of a joint resolution over Kashmir issue the opposition leaders were arrested. He said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari pointed out the blunders of the PTI regime in their own language therefore they should not have minded it.

The minister said that not only every leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf but also the Prime Minister used slang language whenever they talked about the opposition leaders. He said that this was the time to unite over Kashmir issue.

“The PTI should have put aside its lust for vengeance against the opposition parties at least for some time,” he added. He said that he was facing a contempt of court case in the court of law and the hearing had been adjourned for two weeks.