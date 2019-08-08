Senate body passes resolution against India’s Kashmir move

The Standing Committee on Interior on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution condemning India’s illegal move of altering the disputed status of India-held Kashmir (IHK).

In his opening remarks, committee chairman Senator Rehman Malik said Narendra Modi’s actions against the innocent and armless people in the occupied valley are tantamount to ‘war crimes’. He urged the government of Pakistan to go to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Narendra Modi for crimes against humanity. He said that Indian forces under Modi have already crossed all limits by violating the human rights in Held Kashmir. He said that by annulling the disputed status of Kashmir, Modi has violated the UNSC resolutions and international laws.

He said the deployment of extra forces and the use of cluster ammunition to target civilian population is violation of the Geneva Convention and international human rights laws. ”By all such moves, Narendra Modi wants to change the demography of Held Kashmir and convert the Muslim majority into minority,” he said. “Modi is the butcher of Gujarat, a terrorist, a financer and protector of fugitive who was among the top 10 on terrorists list,” he added.

Later, Senator Rehman Malik presented the resolution which was unanimously passed by the committee.

“The Senate Standing Committee on Interior condemns the illegal and immoral act of altering the disputed status of IHK by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government which is a sheer violation of the UNSC resolutions on Kashmir,” the resolution stated. “India as a member of United Nations was not entitled to bring such legislation and UN must take a serious notice of this illegal and immoral action of Indian government, immediately,” it added.

“The committee urges that the government of Pakistan should go to International Court of Justice highlighting the violations of human rights, brutalities, atrocities and genocide of Muslims population in Kashmir and it is a fit case for Indian Prime Minister Modi to be tried as a war criminal of the mass killing by the Indian Army troops duly backed by the anti-Kashmiri policies of PM Modi,” the resolution stated. “The committee also condemns the alarming increase in indiscriminate and unprovoked cross-border firing and cluster bombing on innocent civilians by the Indian forces at the LOC,” it continued. “Pakistan is passing through the most sensitive and crucial times and the parliament and the people of Pakistan stand with Kashmiris in their legitimate freedom struggle and we are proud of Pakistan Army who is defending the motherland with their professional excellence in the present circumstances,” it added.

While taking up the issue of the amount allocated and released for Frontier Constabulary (FC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the current fiscal year and the non-payment of salaries to 1,597 personnel, the committee was informed that rs 1,000 billion was to be paid in three month in salaries. Committee chairman directed the interior secretary that payment of salaries be made to the affected FC personnel immediately. He said that sacrifices and efforts of FC KP in maintaining peace are highly commendable and that it is highly unfair that the FC personnel are not getting their salaries.

Considering the point of public importance regarding ban imposed by CDA on utility connections in rural areas of ICT, the committee was informed that regulations are being finalised for all such areas. Senator Rehman Malik suspended further discussion on the agenda item until regulations are in place. He directed the CDA to complete the policy within two months.

Taking suo moto notice regarding alleged sale of dead chicken and animals in Islamabad, the committee was informed that there is a slight hitch in starting a slaughter house in Islamabad as it would come under the MC administration. Senator Rehman Malik directed CDA chairman to construct a slaughter house as soon as possible and hand it over to Municipal Corporation Administration (MCA). The committee was informed that the Islamabad Food Authority is in the process of finalisation and that the committee directions in this regard will be helpful to start the construction of slaughter house in Islamabad.

While taking up the issue of imposition of condition of CNIC on purchases over Rs 50,000, Senator Rehman Malik directed that FBR chairman be summoned in the next meeting to discuss the details. The committee recommended that the limit of purchase be increased from Rs 50,000 to Rs 300,000 and that there should be a relaxation for females in providing their CNICs.