Kashmir’s final status to be settled as per UN Charter

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday called on all the parties to refrain from taking any steps that will affect the status of Kashmir.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is concerned about restrictions in India-held Kashmir, his spokesman said. “The Secretary-General has been following the situation in Jammu and Kashmir with concern and makes an appeal for maximum restraint,” Stephane Dujarric said in a statement. “The position of the United Nations on this region is governed by the Charter of the United Nations and applicable Security Council resolutions,” the spokesman added.

Dujarric reiterated the statement when asked if the secretary-general supports the Security Council’s call for a plebiscite on the future of Kashmir. “Secretary-General also recalls the 1972 Simla agreement on bilateral relations between India and Pakistan which states that the final status of Jammu and Kashmir is to be settled by peaceful means, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations,” the spokesman said. “The secretary-general is also concerned over reports of restrictions on the Indian-side of Kashmir, which can exacerbate the human rights situation in the region, and reiterates his call for maximum restraint,” the spokesman added.

Led by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party government in a shocking move on Aug 5 scrapped Article 370, which granted the region a special status. The Security Council has passed several resolutions which call for the Muslim-majority region’s right to self-determination to decide its political future.

Also on Thursday, Washington stated that it supports direct engagement between Pakistan and India to resolve the Kashmir issue, and urged for restraint. “We continue to support direct dialogue between India and Pakistan on Kashmir and other issues of concern,” a statement from the US State Department noted, adding that Washington is closely monitoring the constitutional changes India has ushered in the territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

“The US is closely following India’s legislation regarding the new territorial status and governance of Jammu and Kashmir. We note the broader implications of these developments, including the potential for increased instability in the region,” the State Department statement read.

The spokesperson of the State Department also expressed concern over the unlawful detentions and restrictions imposed on the people of occupied Jammu & Kashmir. “We continue to be concerned by reports of detentions and the continued restrictions on the residents of Jammu and Kashmir.

We urge respect for individual rights, compliance with legal procedures, and inclusive dialogue with those affected,” the spokesperson stated, adding that the US calls upon both India and Pakistan to maintain peace and stability along the Line of Control, and eliminate cross-border terrorism by undertaking ‘firm and resolute steps’.

US Senator Lindsey Graham also expressed concern over India’s unilateral decision to change the status quo of Indian-held Kashmir and said the decision by New Delhi must be addressed ‘before it leads to a further escalation of tensions’.

The chairman of the US Senate’s judiciary committee, in a series of tweets, said he had a telephonic conversation with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and hoped that the Trump administration will provide assistance to the South Asian rivals to ‘deescalate the current crisis’. “The last thing the region and the world needs is further military confrontations between India and Pakistan over Kashmir.”

Saudi Arabia has also expressed concerns over the latest developments in the occupied valley and affirmed that any conflict should be settled through peaceful means in accordance with the relevant international resolutions.

It also called on the parties concerned to maintain peace and stability in the region and take into account the interests of the people of the region.

The United Arab Emirates has said that it is monitoring with concern the developments in Jammu and Kashmir, and is calling for all parties in the conflict to exercise restraint.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Dr Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash stressed the need to use dialogue for maintaining peace, security and stability in the region. He also expressed the UAE’s confidence in the wisdom of the leaderships of both India and Pakistan and their ability to overcome this crisis through communication and constructive dialogue, away from escalation and confrontation.

Malaysia has also voiced concern over the recent developments in the occupied valley, in particular the repeated escalation of tension in the region.

Apress statement issued by Prime Minister’s Office in Putrajaya on Thursday said Malaysia will like to encourage all stakeholders to abide by the relevant UNSC resolutions on Kashmir towards the maintenance of international peace and security. Malaysia said it always believes that dialogue and consultations are the best route to a peaceful and amicable solution over this long standing issue. It expressed the hope that Pakistan and India will exercise utmost restraint to prevent further escalation that can be detrimental to the peace, stability and prosperity in the region.