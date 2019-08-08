Nine dead in Chiniot bus-rickshaw collision

At least nine people, including women and children, died in a dreadful road accident here on Thursday, police said. According to details, a Lahore bound passenger bus hit a rickshaw carrying nine people at Jhang Road in Bhawana area of district Chiniot. As a result of collision, four people died on the spot while five others were critically injured and rushed to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital where they also succumbed to their injuries, raising the death toll to nine.

The deceased included women and children, and five among them belonged to the same family. The bodies were handed over to heirs after postmortem. The bus driver managed to escape from the scene. Police have registered a case against the driver and started investigation.