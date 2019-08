Ghufran Memon the Accountant General Sindh, inaugurated Sindh GP Fund Centre in Kashmore Kandhkot, Jacobabad and Shikarpur, AG Sindh announced that the Sindh GP fund Centre will be established throughout all districts of Sindh by 31st August 2019.

GP Fund cases of more than 500,000 employees of Sindh will be updated and computerized so that they may get their GP Fund Payments without any hassle and delay.