Swiss International opening its doors in Jeddah

Jeddah: This hotel is known to have 127 rooms and suites, 2 Eventives venues, a few food and beverage concepts including restaurants and grills. It will be opening on the 1st of September 2019. Swiss Hotels is also planning to open at least 50 Hotels by the next five years. On the occasion the CEO of Swiss International hotels and resorts Mr. Henri W.R Kennedie said;

“ We are extremely excited with the expansion of Swiss International Hotels & Resorts in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It is a great achievement for both Swiss International and its Regional Operation and Representation Office in Saudi Arabia.”

“ Swiss International Hotels & Resorts and Swiss Spirit Hotels & Suites are highly appreciated hospitality brands in the different regions of the world and Saudi Arabia is no exception.”

Swiss Hotels will bring great revenue to Saudi Arabia as it is very actively progressing in the Middle East, Asia and Africa since its establishment in 1980. It was initially established in Switzerland then expanded to other parts of the world. This will knowingly bring a lot of financial benefits to both Swiss International and Saudia. As the CEO of Swiss International Arabia Mr. Naji Al Shiha said;

“ Swiss international Arabia has been operating hotels, under the Swiss International brands, in Saudi Arabia since 2016, offering high standards of quality, great comfort and unparalleled levels of services. With the upscale Swiss International Hotels & Resorts and mid-spirit Hotels and Suites, our guests have excellent choices of accommodation options to choose from.”

Jeddah being the second largest city of Saudi Arabia is a business hub. Many international institutes have been seen investing there, Swiss International hotels being one of them is opening one of its hotels at Al Hamra. Swiss international signed a contract with Saudi Arab’s biggest hospitality firm, Hospitality Development Group (HDG) which is one of the most financially active firms in the Middle East especially Saudia.