Three siblings drown in stagnant rainwater

One woman and two of her brothers drowned in stagnant rainwater some 15 kilometres away from Jamshoro town. Seven-year-old Salgo, daughter of Sanwal Khan Mari, drowned in stagnant rainwater when she was playing and fell into the water. Her brothers – 13-year-old Gulsher and eight-year-old Naseer – jumped into the water to save her, but also drowned.

Jamshoro Police Station SHO Inspector Ashfaq Ahmed Mangi said that the siblings belonged to Mari tribe and were nomads. He said that labourer Sanwal Khan Mari had settled his home near Chowki Number 13. He said that bodies of the three children were retrieved by the local police and other relatives of deceased and were handed over to their heirs.