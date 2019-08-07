Housing ‘crisis’ tests Saudi reform drive

Saudi Arabia is building a futuristic megacity with promises of talking robots and flying taxis, but for hundreds of thousands like academic Abdullah a simple dream remains elusive — owning a home.

Housing is a potential lightning rod for public discontent in a country where affordable dwellings are beyond the reach of many, posing a key challenge for Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as he seeks to overhaul the oil-reliant economy. For decades, the once tax-free petro-state dished out interest-free housing loans.

But Saudi Arabia is now pushing to boost mortgage lending in a contentious policy shift that is squeezing the middle-class as it chips away at its cradle-to-grave welfare in an era of low oil prices.

For many like Abdullah, a 39-year-old father of three with a rented apartment in Riyadh, this has delayed the dream of building his own home on the city’s outskirts.

After more than a decade on a waiting list for an interest-free loan from the kingdom’s Real Estate Development Fund, Abdullah says it referred him to a commercial bank to take out a mortgage worth 445,000 riyals ($119,000).

He used the money to start building a house on a 350,000 riyals parcel of land for which he took a separate bank loan, but construction had to be halted in May after he ran out of money.

Set up in 1974, the Fund is a government entity linked to the housing ministry, and covers about a quarter of Abdullah’s monthly mortgage payment. But Abdullah says he is still left struggling to pay off both loans that eat up roughly half his monthly income of 20,000 riyals ($5,300) amid rising living costs.

“The (mortgage) system is destroying the middle class, it is suffocating us,” he told AFP outside his half-finished home, urging a return to the interest-free loans.

‘Dual tension’

The strain is felt more acutely by 41-year-old government employee Majid, who earns only slightly more than the national average monthly income of 14,820 riyals ($3,950). Such lower middle-class citizens are already struggling as the government scales back subsidies, hiking water, electricity and gasoline prices and imposing a five percent value-added tax.

He is among some 500,000 people said to remain on the Fund’s waiting list for interest-free loans, with a final decision expected by 2020. The Fund and the housing ministry did not respond to AFP’s requests for an interview.