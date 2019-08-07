Cheetay Questions and Answers

1. What are some examples of common customer service issues or disputes, and how are they usually resolved?

Customer Service representatives have to deal with order delays, cancelled orders and incomplete orders. They are apologized via email or call and vouchers are given out to them as an apology token. For incomplete orders, the remaining food items with apology notes are sent.

2. What is the typical mediation process?

Once the call and email is received, order details are checked on the dashboard and the customers are apologized to and emailed discount vouchers as a token for compensation. In case the complaints are send on Facebook or Instagram, they are sent to Customer Service department by Community Management to address the issues and reply back.

3. What are the dangers of online shopping?

Consumers can become victims to fake e-commerce sites. These lead to identity theft and hacking, scam by dishonest sellers and fraudulent escrow websites to capture information by international sites.

4. How can a buyer know which retailer to trust?

Retailers with endorsed reputation are usually trustworthy.

5. How are smartphones affecting online shopping trends in Pakistan?

With a leap in mobile penetration due to 3G and 4G networks, e-commerce websites are increasing. Consumers can now easily research and compare products. In case, they wish to buy products, they can do it immediately without much hassle.

6. E-commerce companies are introducing digital wallets, being an e-commerce company how is it affecting the flow of orders?

Digital Wallets are very popular now that escrow accounts are there. Users can store their money for future online transactions. They can get discounts on services and products which increases the flow of orders

7. How is digital tax going to shape the upcoming e-commerce trends in Pakistan?

When digital tax in place, the digital cost of transaction will increase. This will become a burden for both consumers and retailers. Inflation will also go up and purchases from e-commerce setups will become expensive.

8. The literacy rate in Pakistan is low, do you think that it is hindering the progress of e-commerce industry? If so, how do you plan to overcome these?

Even though the literacy rate is low, Pakistan is still one of those countries where smartphones are very popular. This is rather paving the path to a more successful e-commerce industry. To make customer experience exceptional, the use of visual medium will become eminent and call centres can become verbal guides.

9. Trust is a major driving force when it comes to online shopping, how is your company building trust with online shoppers?

Increasing customer satisfaction is the only way through which we can build our trust between shoppers. We believe that customer is the king and it is important for us to listen to what he/she has to say in order to be successful.

10. How apps like Cheetay is adding value to the online shopping industry of Pakistan?

Apps like Cheetay are adding value by being cheaper than retail. Cheetay provides customers with wide range of assortments so that they can purchase what they desire. With seamless services in action, it aims to enhance customer experience.