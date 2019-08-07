Kashmir conflict is political, not religious!

India and Pakistan have been, since their autonomy, in a state of war, either with or within each other. Truth be told, if geographical boundaries are set aside for a minute, the individuals of the Indian subcontinent have now turned out to be entirely distinct groups—three of them—rather then religious forces, totally antagonistic the founding bases of their countries.

Over the most recent couple of decades, the countries have taken some unexpected turns with an end goal to change their characters, or national identity winding up more slanted towards securing nationalities instead of their establishing premise; religion.

On one hand, the development of Pakistan, if worked out as planned, ought to have finished the on-going clash among Muslims and Hindus of the Indian subcontinent. Be that as it may, at that point the possibility of Pakistan, as planned, was not easily executed either. 66% of the Muslims relocated to Pakistan upon segment, while third chose to remain in India. Later the proportion additionally isolated after the division of East Pakistan, presently Bangladesh.

Only one year after the partition, the Kashmir issue began to demonstrate its colors, an issue that finds its underlying foundations in the last 3 centuries.

The 1951 Indian census showed that there were about 8.3 million Christians, 35 million Muslims, and 304 million Hindus, making the portion of Muslim populace around 10 percent in India. When of the 2001 enumeration, that offer had ascended to 13.4 percent, or 138 million Muslims, the greater part of the complete populace of Pakistan.

As nightfall plummeted on the British empire in India, the proportion of Muslims in the Indian military was around 30 percent. Only 6 years after the fact, it had come down to 2 percent, as per the priest of state for the safeguard of the time.

However, after some time, much the same as the Muslim’s populace in India, that number ought to likewise have risen. It is accepted that at some random minute, there are about 4.66 percent, or 60,000 Muslims in Indian military prepared to confront Pakistani officers, uncovered by Minority Affairs Minister A. R. Antulay while answering to an inquiry in Rajya Sabha as of late.

While then again, Pakistan is significantly prepared to confront those Muslim soldiers who are securing the Indian land, the same as the Indian Muslims on the opposite side. The battle at that point, if genuinely comprehended, isn’t of the religion any longer it had been 70 years back, or maybe the countries are currently increasingly forceful towards securing their national identities and qualities they have framed in these 70 years of their freedom.

India, for example, notwithstanding being a Hindu ruled country, has seen Muslim President, Vice Presidents, Chief Ministers, Governors and leaders of a few Indian foundations including the military, and their records and exhibitions have been the jealousy of their partners. Under President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, a Muslim, the nation saw its rocket innovation, military advancement and regular citizen space program arrived at new statures.