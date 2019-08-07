Ali Muhammad urges opposition parties to continue support for struggle of Kashmiri people

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan Wednesday urged opposition parties in the country to continue support with the government for the struggle of Kashmiris.

Talking to a private news channel, he reaffirmed Pakistan’s support to the people of Kashmir and their leaders fighting for freedom.

He said Pakistan had always sought a peaceful solution to the Kashmir issue and would continue to do so.

Kashmir was never a part of India and never will be because the hearts of Kashmiris are not with them, he mentioned.