Indian action on Kashmir ultra vires and void: Maleeha briefs UNSC President

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Maleeha Lodhi, spent a busy day on Tuesday briefing the Security Council president, diplomats, and UN officials on the grave situation in the South Asian region, especially in the wake of India’s illegal annexation of the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Pakistani envoy went through a tightly laid-out schedule to apprise as many of her counterparts as possible of the breach by India of UN Security Council resolutions on Kashmir with the revocation of the territory’s special status that has spawned a regional crisis.