‘Pakistan to raise Kashmir issue at every forum’

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday warned India over its illegal annexation of Indian-held Kashmir (IHK) and made it clear that Pakistan would raise the issue at every forum.

Addressing the joint session of parliament, the PM called on the international community to act against the bigoted politics of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He said the India’s decision to abolish the special status of Kashmir by scrapping articles 35A and 370 of the constitution would have repercussions globally.

The joint session was convened to discuss the human rights abuses and India’s unilateral scrapping of special status of the occupied valley. Imran Khan condemned the Indian move in strong words and said that India’s ruling party was following in the footsteps of the Nazi party in Germany by trying to suppress Kashmiri people’s freedom struggle through force.

“They (BJP) have a racist ideology. In Kashmir, they have acted according to their ideology, against their constitution, Supreme Court verdict and United Nations resolutions.” The prime minister further said that revoking Article 370 was part of BJP’s election manifesto, and added that the Kashmir struggle would intensify after India’s move. “I want to make it clear that we will fight this at every forum,” he asserted, adding that his government would travel to the West and apprise them of the abuses taking place in India-held Kashmir.

About the Indian threats and statements by some of their leaders over aggression in Azad Kashmir, the PM warned that India should not forget the Pakistan would respond befittingly if India opts for aggression.

“We have two examples before us, that of Bahadur Shah Zafar (last Mughal emperor) and Tipu Sultan. Our hero is Tipu Sultan and we will follow his example if India opts for aggression,” said the premier.

The prime minister feared that there would be ethnic cleansing in Kashmir. “I kept on telling them [BJP] after Pulwama that two nuclear-armed neighbours cannot take such risks and we should resolve our problems through dialogue.”

Speaking briefly on his meeting with US President Donald Trump, Imran said had asked the US president to intervene in good faith. In response to Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan said the meeting with Trump was not on India but rather on the situation in Afghanistan. “We are not a hired gun but it is in our interest that there is peace in Afghanistan. The US has accepted our point of view that there is no military solution to Afghanistan.”

The prime minister said the entire region was at a standstill due to the Kashmir issue, which he had brought up in the meeting with Trump.

He further said that the entire international community should take notice of India’s violation of international laws. “We will not be responsible if the world didn’t do anything,” he said.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Swati presented the resolution on Kashmir issue, which was opposed by PPP’s Raza Rabbani over non-mention of ‘Article 370 and 35-A’ in it. The resolution was later amended and presented again in the House.

Speaking on the occasion, PML-N President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said the session was called on an emerging issue which had a direct link to the foundation of Pakistan. “Pakistan is of Kashmiris and Kashmiris are of Pakistan,” he said.

Even after the passage of 24 hours the government had not presented its policy and strategy to counter the assault by Modi, he lamented. “There is every chance of genocide over there,” Shehbaz said, and added that the Modi government had not only snatched the rights of the Kashmiris but also challenged the honour of Pakistan and slapped the United Nations Security Council in the face.

Speaking on Imran Khan’s meeting with Trump, Shehbaz said India twice refused Trump’s offer to mediate on the Kashmir issue. “Modi quietly prepared for what happened in Kashmir,” he added. He said Modi was the hurdle in establishing peace in Afghanistan.

Shehbaz asked why China, Saudi Arabia and UAE had not said anything on Kashmir. He said the 220 million people of Pakistan were with the people of Kashmir. “If we take a firm stand against Modi and make preparations to counter his move, we will be fully supported [internationally].”

Slamming the Indian government over abrogation of Article 370, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that New Delhi revoked Kashmir’s special status illegally and unilaterally. He termed Modi an extremist and added that blood of thousands of innocent Kashmiris were on his hands. He said that Kashmiri people were calling for help and added that on this occasion they could not keep silent. The PPP leader said that India violated international laws and used cluster ammunition to target civilian population in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) across the Line of Control.

Speaking on the occasion, Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen Mazari urged the UN to form a commission of inquiry on India’s rights violations on both sides of Kashmir, including the use of cluster bombs on innocent civilians across the LoC.

The joint session had to be adjourned for 20 minutes after the opposition insisted on including a clause pertaining to amendment to Article 370 in the session’s agenda. Following the ruckus by the opposition, Senator Swati presented the amended resolution before the House, which mentioned Article 370. Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider was among the leaders present in Tuesday’s session.

The opposition refused to hear the policy briefing from Shireen Mazari, demanding that PM Imran and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi should address the House. The opposition members also demanded that the production orders of their key leaders should be issued so that they could also attend the joint session.