One dead, 13 hurt as Hazaras’ businesses targeted in Quetta

One man belonging to the marginalised Hazara community was martyred and 13 others sustained injuries as an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded inside a shoe market on the city’s Mission Road on Tuesday.

Talking to journalists at the crime scene, Quetta DIG Abdul Razzaq Cheema said a terrorist, pretending to be a customer, bought a pair of shoes and placed the explosive device packed in a box outside the shop. “As he walked away from the Jinnah Shoe Market, the device exploded, killing one Hazara shoe vendor and injuring 13 others – mostly belonging to Shia Hazara community.”

The explosion smashed the windows of nearby shops and shopping malls. A heavy contingent of law enforcement agencies reached the spot and shifted the body and the injured to Civil Hospital Quetta for medical treatment.

The Bomb Disposal Squad and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) teams cordoned off the market in order to collect evidence from the crime scene, which would help ascertain the nature of the explosion.

“Terrorists have been changing their strategies following visible security measures in Quetta city, but we would further improve security mechanism across the city,” said DIG Cheema, adding that, “I don’t think Hazara community has been targeted because many people belonging to other communities were also among the injured.”

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan strongly condemned the attack and expressed grief over the loss of innocent lives. “Terrorists have been targeting innocent citizens but security forces have been carrying out regular actions against timid enemies.”

CM Kamal ordered strict security measures across the province ahead of Eidul Azha and Independence Day celebrations.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the blast, but it was the second terrorists attack in a week and third in the last fortnight in the provincial capital. All three attacks took place on consecutive Tuesdays.

On July 23, a blast had occurred in the Eastern Bypass area which left four people dead and 32 injured. On July 30, five people, including two policemen, were killed and 31 others injured after a blast ripped through a police van at Quetta’s Meezan Chowk.

The banned Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan had claimed responsibility for the blast near the police station. The Balochistan cabinet, which was in session when last week’s blast took place, had vowed to bring terrorists and their facilitators to justice and said that such attacks could not weaken the determination of the government against terrorists and their masters.

Meanwhile, talking to the media, Balochistan Home Minister Zia Langove vowed to eliminate terrorism from the province. “Unfortunately, our neighbouring country has been importing terrorism in Pakistan through our province,” he remarked.

“Pakistan has been plagued with a wave of terrorism during the last two decades, but our security forces have been utilising all resources in order to protect the lives and properties of masses,” Langove said.