PM forms 7-member body to recommend response to situation in IHK

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday formed a seven-member committee to recommend legal, political, and diplomatic response to developments in the Indian-held Kashmir (IHK), a notification read.

The notification read, “The prime minister has been pleased to constitute, with immediate effect, a seven (07) member team who shall make recommendations to formulate the legal/political/diplomatic response on the latest developments related to Indian occupied Kashmir.” According to the notification, the special team consists of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Attorney General of Pakistan Anwar Mansoor Khan, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and the PM’s special envoy Ahmer Bilal Soofi, as well as the directors general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Military Operations and the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Separately, Imran Khan summoned another meeting of the National Security Committee today (Wednesday) – a second session within a week following the Indian move to scrap special status of occupied Kashmir.

In the session, the top civil-military brass will mull over the response strategy after the Indian government revoked Article 370 of its constitution. In the meeting on Sunday, PM Imran said that Pakistan would effectively respond to any type of aggression or provocation from India with its people’s support.

A briefing on the situation in IHK was given during the NSC session, which was attended by the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), the heads of all three armed forces, intelligence officials, federal ministers for defence, foreign affairs, and interior, and the directors general of the ISPR and the ISI.