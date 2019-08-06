Anti-Pakistan banners removed from capital

Islamabad police on Tuesday removed from various areas of the capital dozens of banners inscribed with an anti-Pakistan statement from an Indian lawmaker, which had stirred controversy and concern as pictures and videos of them were shared online. The banners featured a screenshot of a video recording of proceedings in India’s Rajya Sabha. The text under the snapshot was an anti-Pakistan statement made by Indian lawmaker Sanjay Raut, who was featured in the image.

It is not clear what message the banners were intended to portray, as, along with the inflammatory statement, they also featured a logo inscribed with the words ‘Akhand Bharat Real Terror’ (which roughly translates to: “[The ideology of] Unified India is the real terrorism”).

A few hours after videos of the posters started doing the rounds, Islamabad police arrested a suspect from Blue Area who is believed to have been responsible for having placed the banners. Police said the suspect, who is involved in the printing business, had received an order for the banners from another suspect, a resident of Gujranwala.

Police have sealed a printing press in Islamabad where the banners were suspected to have been printed.

Intelligence agencies later took the suspect from police custody and shifted him to an undisclosed location for further interrogation. The Kohsar Police Station had also received an application by a representative of the traders community, Sajid Iqbal Gujjar, seeking legal action against the suspect responsible for placing the banners. Later in the day, Islamabad District Magistrate Hamza Shafqaat sought an explanation from the municipal administration over the incident and questioned the delay of over five hours in removing the banners.

A case in this regard was yet to be registered till late in the night.