Listen to Kashmiris, please!

As the joint session of Parliament has taken up the Indian move on India-held Kashmir (IHK), there is also need to understand Article 370 of the Indian Constitution so that condemnation of its repeal by Kashmiris across the world can be put in proper perspective. Due to this article, the constitutional provisions which are applicable to other states were not applicable to IHK other than defence, foreign affairs, finance and communications. The second constitutional change that the Modi government has brought about is repeal of Article 35A which empowered the legislature of India-held Kashmir to define the state’s permanent residents and their special rights and privileges. Under Article 35A, Indian citizens from other states could not purchase land or property in IHK. After the bloody Partition of the subcontinent in 1947, the Hindu ruler of Kashmir wanted the state to stay independent at first but then he acceded to India in October 1947.

This provision of the Indian constitution was drafted in 1947 by the then prime minister of the state, Sheikh Abdullah, and accepted by India’s first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. It was added to the constitution in 1954 under Article 370. Now, by abolishing it, India has opened the floodgates to Hindutva extremists settling in the disputed territory, buying property and getting citizenship and government jobs. It will drastically change the demography of the state.

This is the method that was adopted by Israel to annex Palestinian territories. Now, Kashmir is going to be a Palestine in the sub-continent. But it will meet stiff resistance as Kashmiris are not known to bow down to oppressors.

In Pakistan, Kashmir has always been part and parcel of domestic politics. There is a lot of hue and cry over Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to the US and propagation of the impression that he has brought Kashmir issue back on the table. The opposition parties are openly stating that the visit was meant to scuttle efforts of Kashmiris for their freedom. The government, however, is trying to be logical in the matter and advising the opposition not to play politics on this sensitive matter. The government could have handled the matter a little better by issuing production orders of detained MNAs for the session.

The Kashmiri diaspora, spread across the US and Europe, is united in rejecting the Modi government’s move and equating it with murder of the state. In addition, there are legal hitches in the repeal of these articles because the state of Kashmir has not yet approved it. If the move is not taken back, it is bound to trigger violence in the whole region as liberation fighters will be up in arms again. *