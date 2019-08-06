Clean cotton picking

As farmers put in their hard-earned money and sweat into cultivating the queen crop of cotton, little or no attention is paid to its clean picking. A report suggests that up to Rs12 billion is lost a year due to contaminated lint. The loss impacts the national exchequer and growers’ accounts while the government remains a silent spectator to the loss. Most cotton growing countries have turned to standardised cotton picking but Pakistan lacks implementation of standards, which makes it difficult for industrialists to get certification of cotton export consignments. In fact, the government along with industrialists, exporters and farmers should launch an awareness campaign to educate cotton pickers and farmers about standards of clean and contamination-free cotton. The apathy of the stakeholders has caused Pakistani cotton to lose its place in the international market; our cotton is rated as third grade produce because of the presence of elements of contamination.

In 2002, the Pakistan Cotton Standards Institute was set up to standardise clean cotton and later certify its quality for international markets. The working of the institute remains in limbo. In the past years, a scheme was introduced to get pure cotton by offering a premium to growers and ginners. Under the scheme, the government with textile millers was to pay Rs50 per maund and the ginners Rs30 to farmers. The Trading Corporation of Pakistan was to buy pure produce in case the millers turned it down. The project ran for a couple of years.

Knowingly or unknowingly, cotton pickers and farmers mix water in the raw cotton to increase its weight. Also, unsafe storage and transportation practices add their share of pollution to the cotton. During the picking, untrained pickers, mostly local household women, do not pay much heed to cotton leaves which come along the phutti. They put the picked cotton in plastic bags and silk dupattas which also cause impurity during spinning, dyeing and subsequent processes.

The road to making Pakistani cotton the queen of international markets should start with the very basic stakeholders: women pickers. They should be educated about the importance of clean cotton. The provision of grey cloth bags, besides incentives for farmers providing clean cotton, can bring about a visible change to the cotton scenario. This is the right time to initiate awareness campaigns as cotton picking is going to begin in Sindh and Punjab shortly. *