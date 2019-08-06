A pictorial exhibition paying tribute to Quaid-e-Azam held

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Monday said that arranging an exhibition of rare portraits of the Founder of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a great step to provide knowledge about the life of Quaid-e-Azam to the youngsters of the country.

Addressing on the inauguration ceremony of a pictorial exhibition regarding life of Quaid-e-Azam at the Arts Council of Pakistan here, the Governor said that it was Quaid’s who had envisioned separate state for Muslim population of Sub-Continent.

Imran Ismail on the occasion also cut a cake in connection with August 14 and he also took keen interest in the portraits of the Quaid, archives and other equipment displayed during the exhibition.

He said that Indian atrocities in Indian-Held Kashmir (IHK) had increased, cluster bombs were being used on innocent unarmed Kashmiris and India had repealed Article 370 from its constitution which granted special status to the state of Jammu & Kashmir. There were no examples of atrocities available as such Indian atrocities in Kashmir now India was going for genocide in Kashmir.

Sindh Governor said that Pakistan would continue to support its Kashmiri brethren in all forms and would raise the issue at each international forum. He appealed to international communities to take action against Indian atrocities in IHK.