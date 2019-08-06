RAC organises qawwali festival to mark Independence Day celebrations

To mark Independence Day celebrations with zeal and zest, the Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) organised a qawwali festival on Monday. Famous Sultan ul Qadria Qawal, Quran Niazi, Iram Mehmood Abbasi, and Aqdas Ali Hashmi gave a mesmerizing performance on the occasion. Member Punjab Assembly (MPA) Muhammad Amjad Ch was chief guest of the festival flanked by Naheed Manzoor and Director RAC Waqar Ahmed. The festival was anchored by famous artist Masood Khawaja. Speaking on the occasion, MPA Muhammad Amjad Ch said that Pakistan was established on the basis on Qalima and the idea of welfare state was extracted from Islam. He said that the government was trying his best to give relief to the people of Pakistan. He added that Qawali had played vital role in spreading of Islam in Sub-Continent. Naheed Manzoor said that the independence of Pakistan was the liberation of the Muslims of subcontinent.