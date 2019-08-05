Parliament discusses Kashmir issue today

President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned a joint session of parliament for today (Tuesday) in the light of the worsening situation in Indian held Kashmir, especially after revoking of Article 370 of the Indian constitution which granted special status to the occupied valley. According to details, the session will kick off at 11am sharp.

On the other hand, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has summoned an important Corps Commanders Conference today to review the regional security in the wake of Kashmir issue and Indian aggression along the Line of Control (LoC).

According to sources, the conference with General Bajwa in the chair will oversee the emerging condition after India resorted to cluster bombing at civilian population of Pakistan.

Moreover, worsening scenario in IHK will also come under discussion, especially after the revoking of Article 370 which granted special status to the occupied valley.