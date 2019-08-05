Death of journalist helps reshape US handling of hostages

Diane Foley learned her son’s fate not from any government official but from a sobbing journalist who asked if she’d been on Twitter.

Foley had not, but the ghastly images weren’t hard to find. President Barack Obama soon confirmed the news to the world: James Foley, a 40-year-old American journalist kidnapped in Syria two years earlier, was the American beheaded by Islamic State militants in a video circulating online.

For many in the United States, the August 2014 video brought home the extent of the Islamic State’s violence and brutality. For Diane Foley it was a galvanizing moment, emblematic of the helplessness she felt during her son’s captivity and the lack of urgency she sensed from American officials tasked with helping her. The New Hampshire woman channeled her grief into action, becoming an unofficial ambassador for hostages and their loved ones and helping reshape the U.S. government response when Americans are captured by terrorists and kidnappers across the globe.

“I wouldn’t be doing this work had everything remained the way it was,” said Foley, who retired from nursing after her son’s capture. Though she always thought of doing something more global, “I didn’t expect or ever want to do it in this way.”