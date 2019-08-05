Bilawal urges Muslim world to raise voice for Kashmiris

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday urged the ‘Muslim Ummah’ to raise its voice for Kashmiris. Talking to journalists, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari slammed India’s move of revoking Article 370 of its constitution and termed it a massive attack on Muslims in occupied Kashmir. He demanded of the government to raise the issue at all the international forums, including Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), to expose the real face of India. Referring to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “the butcher of Gujrat”, Bilawal said the Indian premier had now become the butcher of Kashmir, as he had revoked the special status of IHK. Talking to the media, Bilawal said that Pakistan had to expose “butcher Modi”, and added that entire world knew that he was a terrorist. “Pakistan should raise the Kashmir issue at every international forum. This Indian act is an attack on Kashmiri people. The entire Kashmiri leadership has been arrested.” The PPP chairman said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had issued a statement on the eve of Modi’s win in the Indian elections that Modi could resolve the Kashmir issue but the PPP had said that they did not have any such expectation. “The PPP strongly condemns Indian government’s revoking of special status of occupied Kashmir. Every Pakistani will have to raise his or her voice against Indian act at every available international forum. This status to occupied Kashmir was given by the United Nations and [former] Indian PM Nehru.” Bilawal said that PM Imran Khan had only tweeted once about this issue but that was not enough. “This is a blatant attack on Kashmiri people. Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto founded the PPP on the Kashmir issue and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto lobbied all over the world to resolve this issue so that Kashmiri people can get their right to self-determination. We do not have foreign minister in the country, as he has gone to perform Hajj with his family.” Bilawal also thanked President Dr Arif Alvi for summoning the joint sitting of parliament on his request.