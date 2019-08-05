India’s illegal move in IHK will destroy regional peace: Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday termed India’s move to revoke Article 370 as “illegal” and one which would “destroy regional peace and security”.

The prime minister made this statement while speaking with his Malaysian counterpart Mahathir bin Mohamad on the situation in Indian-held Kashmir (IHK).

During their conversation, Prime Minister Imran Khan termed changing the status of IHK as a violation of United Nations resolutions.

“India’s move will further deteriorate relations between nuclear-capable neighbours,” Prime Minister Imran Khan was quoted as telling the Malaysian prime minister.

Mahathir bin Mohamad said Malaysia was closely evaluating the situation in occupied Kashmir and would remain in contact with Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyib Erdogan assured Pakistan of his country’s support on the developing situation in IHK.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, as part of outreach to world leaders on the recent developments in IHK, telephoned Erdogan.

“President Erdogan shared the concerns on the developing situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir and assured of Turkey’s steadfast support in this regard,” a statement issued by the PM House said.

PM Imran told the Turkish president that India’s illegal actions to modify the special status of occupied Kashmir would have serious implications for regional peace and security.

He reiterated that Pakistan would continue its diplomatic, moral and political support to the just cause of Kashmiri struggle for their right to self-determination, as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Earlier, the India government through a presidential decree abolished Article 370 of the Indian constitution which grants special status to IHK. Pakistan condemned and rejected the Indian move and has announced that the issue will be highlighted in meetings with the US delegation visiting the country and the international community at large.

“Pakistan reaffirms its abiding commitment to the Kashmir cause and its political, diplomatic and moral support to the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir for realisation of their inalienable right to self-determination,” Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi tweeted.

On the other hand, President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday reminded India that freedom of people could not be suppressed through use of force.

“Pakistani nation will stand shoulder to shoulder with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters and will provide all moral and diplomatic support to them in their legitimate and just struggle for right to self-determination,” he said while speaking to a large number of candidates appearing for the entrance test to Presidential Initiative on Artificial Intelligence and Computing (PIAC) at Jinnah Sports Complex.

The president said that Pakistan wanted peace in the region but India should know that people’s freedom could not be suppressed through use of brute force.