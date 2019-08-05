UMT faculty member presents research paper at Oxford

Dr Sammia Shahid from University of Management & Technology (UMT) presented her research paper at Oxford University, UK. Dr Sammia is working as Dean Research & Associate Professor in Department of Chemistry at University of Management & Technology (UMT). The paper was presented in 3rd International Conference on Materials Sciences and Nanomaterials, ICMSN 2019, held at University of Oxford, the United Kingdom. “Indeed it is pride for UMT to present research paper at such a prestigious institute like Oxford University which is fourth by QS World Ranking”, said Dr Sammia. The conference highlighted areas within material science and focused on synthesis and characterization of nanomaterials, futuristic applications of nanotechnology, manufacturing, processing of Materials and related nanomaterial topics. Dr Samia presented research paper on, “Enhancement of Antimicrobial Activities and Dissolution Rate of Clarithromycin Nanoparticles” co-authored by Muhammad Ashfaq.