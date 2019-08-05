Gun terrorism in America

Gun related terrorism has clearly become the new normal in the US. The recent two mass shootings, happening first at a crowded Walmart in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday morning, then outside a bar in a popular nightlife district in Dayton, Ohio, just 13 hours later, have left 29 people dead and several others injured. Who are the murderers? The Dayton shooter, who was killed by the police in less than a minute, was a white man; likewise the Texas murderer is also a 21-year-old white man, who is stated to have posted online a manifesto denouncing a “Hispanic invasion” of Texas. The manifesto also praised the killing of 51 Muslims at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, in March this year.

The whole world in general and the US in particular will have to urgently address gun terrorism. According to the Gun Violence Archive, a non-government organisation working on gun related deaths in America, these recent incidents are the 250th and 251st mass shootings respectively this year in the US. A mass shooting, as per its definition, is as an incident in which at least four people are wounded or killed. Instead of addressing the core issue, President Donald Trump called the El Paso attack “an act of cowardice”. In fact, hate shootings have spiked since the US president escalated his rhetoric against immigrants during his electioneering for the White House. Hatred for immigrants has become a mainstream political card in some parts, inciting white supremacy elsewhere as well. The Trump administration needs to accept responsibility for this rising wave of white supremacist feelings and make up for the loss by taking remedial steps such as including more immigrants in the administration.

Meanwhile, social scientists need to research gun terrorism the world over. Such shootings are not predictable but vigilant checking on social media can be crucial in monitoring would-be shooters. The thing, however, that needs immediate attention is control of easy availability of firearms. We hear that powerful lobbies, sponsored by weapon manufacturers, frustrate discussions on rifle ban. The Second Amendment in the American Constitution ensures that individuals have the right to own guns. The matter is complicated but can be tackled through careful negotiations.

Pakistan has seen a large number of killings precisely because of easy availability of guns. The influx of guns in the wake of the Afghan war back in the 80s and state’s policy to support jihadi culture multiplied the sense of insecurity among the public. Gun terrorism should be accepted as a form of terrorism, not just a new normal. *