Kim Kardashian says the Met Gala was more ‘nerve-wracking’ than her wedding

From plus one to cover girl! In ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ upcoming 17th season, reality TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian finds herself getting anxious while preparing for the 2019 Met Gala.

Despite having gone to the fashionable event several times before, Kanye West’s wife feels the pressure as she’s wearing custom Thierry Mugler.

“This is probably as nerve-wracking as my wedding. I don’t know why I get so nervous for the Met,” Kim shares with her glam squad. “Just ’cause there’s pictures from every single angle.”

Since the French designer hasn’t designed for the label in almost 20 years, it’s understandable that the KKW Beauty boss is eager to do the look justice.

‘This is a big change from year one,’ Kim reflects while en route to the Met Gala. ‘I was just Kanye’s plus one, nobody really wanted me there’

“It’s a huge responsibility for me because he, I’m sure after not designing for 20 years, wants it to be something magical and special and new,” the Kardashian-West matriarch notes in a confessional. “I just want it to be perfect.”

Although donning fashion designer Thierry Mugler is a "dream come true," Kim Kardashian stresses about the tightness of the dress and admits she 'can't breathe'. Nonetheless, the businesswoman rallies after a group prayer and begins her journey to New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Per Kim, she only received a personalised invitation after her April 2014 Vogue cover with the “Famous” rapper. However, the tides have certainly changed as she’s seen arriving as one of Vogue’s 2019 cover girls.

“I’m gonna say, ‘Year seven: cover girl. We officially made it,'” the E! personality concludes.