Mehwish slams India over use of cluster bombs in IHK

Actress Mehwish Hayat on Sunday slammed India over the use of cluster bombs on civilians in Indian-Held Kashmir (IHK).

The actress on the micro-blogging website in her Tweet took India to the task and urged the international community to wake up and act against the Indian atrocities in IHK.

“The use of cluster bombs in Kashmir is in clear violation of the Geneva Convention. There is no justification for it whatsoever. These are simple war crimes, the world has to wake up and put a stop to these atrocities now,” she said in a Tweet.

‘The use of cluster bombs in Kashmir is in clear violation of the Geneva Convention,’ the actress says

Earlier on Saturday, cluster ‘toy’ bombs had been recovered from the Line of Control which were put there for nefarious purposes.

According to details, the toy bombs were placed in the peripheries of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir area of Pakistan, near the working boundary of the two countries.

Inter-Services Public Relations Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor taking to Twitter had said, “Use of cluster bombs by Indian Army violating international conventions is condemnable. No weapon can suppress determination of Kashmiris to get their right of self-determination. Kashmir runs in the blood of every Pakistani. The indigenous freedom struggle of Kashmiris shall succeed.”