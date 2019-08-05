India intends to prevent Pakistan from support to Kashmiris: AJK President

MIRPUR: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan said late Sunday the frequent aggressions by India at the Line of Control (LoC) were designed to bring Pakistani under pressure.

Such moves by India were aimed to deter Pakistan from extending moral and political support to the Kashmiri people, the AJK President said while addressing the students and teachers of Karakoram International University Gilgit-Baltistan a day prior.

According to the AJK Presidential secretariat, Khan, however, maintained that Pakistan was a nuclear power and its defence rested in strong hands.