ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Secretariat issued the production orders on Monday for former president Asif Zardari, and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Saad Rafique.

The production orders were issued for the leaders who are facing inquiries so that they can attend the National Assembly session.

The copy of the production order has been forwarded to the Director-General and Chairman National Accountability Bureau.

However, for PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah, the secretariat has sought a legal opinion from the law ministry.