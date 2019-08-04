Don’t provoke Pakistan!

The National Security Committee (NSC) on Sunday while strongly condemning Indian atrocities in Indian-held Kashmir (IHK), reiterated that Pakistan remained ready to defend itself against any misadventure or aggression by the neighbouring country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, who chaired the NSC meeting, reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve that any Indian misadventure or aggression would be responded to with full support of the nation.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Interior Brig (r) Ijaz Ahmad Shah, Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, Adviser on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Inter-Service Intelligence director general, Inter-Services Public Relations director general, and secretaries of foreign affairs, Kashmir affairs and national security division also attended the meeting, which discussed the Indian actions contributing to the fast deteriorating situation in the IHK.

The participants were briefed on India’s deplorable suppression of populace in the occupied territory, plans to use the bogey of terrorism for political ends disregarding situation on ground, and use of cluster munitions against civilians to provoke Pakistan.

The meeting was also briefed on the Indian use of disinformation manoeuvre to confuse the real intent i.e. changing the demographic structure and the internationally recognised disputed status of IHK.

The forum noted with concern India’s destabilising efforts through dubious means.

“India having lost all moral authority in Kashmir and sensing erosion of its belligerent stance at the international level keeps resorting to illegal, undemocratic and inhuman measures that have resulted in huge loss of lives and property in IHK,” the NSC said, according to a statement issued by the PM’s Office.

The national security body observed that the recent build-up of forces and their brutal use against an unarmed population was adding fuel to fire.

The body strongly condemned such Indian strategy at the time when Pakistan and the international community were focused on resolving the Afghan conflict.

The recent Indian measures would increase the levels of violence and turn the area into a flashpoint and a destabilising factor in the midst of two strategically capable neighbouring countries, it added.

The meeting further noted that the more India was exposed internally and internationally in its machinations, the more there were chances that it might resort to desperate and risky options, including false flag operations.

“Pakistan remains ready to defend itself against any Indian misadventure or aggression and will continue to provide all-out diplomatic, moral and political support to the brave people of IHK in their indigenous struggle to get justice and their right to self-determination in line with UNSC resolutions,” the meeting resolved.

Pakistan condemned Indian actions in that regard which would have adverse implications for regional and international peace, it added.

The meeting reiterated that Kashmir was a longstanding unresolved international dispute that needed a peaceful resolution, and urged India to come forth to resolve the issue in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

The AJK prime minister assured the forum that Kashmiris on both sides of the LoC were determined to withstand Indian hostilities and fully trust Pakistan to stand for them through thick and thin.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan would always stand by Kashmiris and would not be deterred from its just stance. He said India was totally disregarding international obligations and its arrogance would only result in heightening the conflict dynamics in the region.

He invited the attention of the world leaders and international bodies towards irresponsible, unilateral and irrational behaviour of the Indian leadership.

“India needs to ensure rights of the people, including those living in occupied territories, and also to abide by its own commitments to UNSC,” he remarked.