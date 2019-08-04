Another seven Kashmiris martyred in IHK

Occupation forces martyred seven more Kashmiri youth in Kupwara district of Indian-held Kashmir (IHK) on Sunday, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The latest deaths come as a state of fear and panic gripped the Himalayan territory after the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government called in tens of thousands of additional troops and ordered tourists to evacuate the region.

A day earlier, the Indian occupying forces martyred three Kashmiris during a cordon and search operation at Malmapanpora in Sopore area of Baramulla district.

Thousands of people participated in the funeral prayers of a martyred youth, Zeenat-ul-Islam Naikoo, at his native Memmander village in Shopian district. The participants of the funeral raised high-pitched anti-India and pro-freedom slogans on the occasion.

Scores of students reportedly assembled at the Kashmir University and held a demonstration against the war hysteria created by India in the valley. The students pledged that any nefarious design by the Indian state, which is against the interests of Kashmiri people, would be opposed.

In a statement, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement Chairman Mir Shahid Saleem also warned the Indian government that any move to tinker with the special status of Jammu and Kashmir would have disastrous consequences.

Fear gripped Chenab Valley and Pir Panchal areas of Jammu region on Saturday after deployment of additional paramilitary personnel by India at many places in these areas.

The state government in a statement said tourists should leave the occupied valley “immediately” because of intelligence about “terror threats” to a major Hindu pilgrimage in the region.

The order came as the Indian government called in thousands of military reinforcements to the Himalayan territory. The Indian government has admitted that 10,000 extra troops were sent to occupied Kashmir a week ago, but media reports on Friday said a further 25,000 had been ordered there.

The Indian government has declined to say how many are in the new reinforcements.

Recent official orders, including the one on Friday, have triggered rumours that the BJP government is planning to remove Article 35A, which prevents non-Kashmiris from buying property or claiming government jobs in the occupied territory.

Meanwhile, Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said that no one, even the Supreme Court (SC) of India, would be allowed to tamper with the constitutional status of Kashmir.

He demanded the Indian government to give the right of self-determination to the Kashmiris so that they could live their lives without any fear. He further urged the United Nations (UN) to fulfil its promise made regarding the resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

Meanwhile, All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Chairman Syed Ali Geelani said Indians were about to launch the biggest genocide in the history of mankind. In a tweet, the Kashmiri leader said, “This tweet must be taken as an SOS (Save Our Souls) message to all Muslims living on this planet. If we all die and you kept quiet you will be answerable to Allah the Magnificent. Indians are about to launch the biggest genocide in the history of Mankind. May Allah protect us.”