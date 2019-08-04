OIC concerned over troops build-up in IHK

The General Secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Sunday expressed its deep concern over the deteriorating situation in Indian-held Kashmir (IHK), including the reports of deployment of additional paramilitary forces there.

The Muslim world body, in a statement, also voiced its concern over the use of banned cluster ammunition by the Indian forces to target civilians along the LoC.

“The General Secretariat is saddened to learn about the civilian casualties resulting from ceasefire violations carried out by Indian forces across the Line of Control (LoC) and expresses solidarity with the people of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir,” it said.

The OIC reiterated its call to the international community to rise up to its responsibility for the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute through the democratic method of a free and impartial plebiscite in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions and aspirations of the people of Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday chaired a meeting of former foreign secretaries to discuss Indian atrocities and human rights violations in Indian-held Kashmir (IHK). The session was attended by Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood and former foreign secretaries of Pakistan.

Qureshi consulted the participants of the meeting over the serious situation of the occupied territory and decided to highlight the Indian aggression at every international forum.

He said that the world was concerned over the situation in Kashmir. Indian designs were aimed at disrupting peace in the region, he further said. He called the world bodies to take immediate notice of the grave situation in IHK.