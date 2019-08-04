Sindh Police officers laid down their lives to ensure peace, says Bilawal

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday said that before the arrival of the PPP government, Sindh was ruled by bandits, and people used to travel to Sehwan and Larkana in convoys due to poor security situation, but after waging a war by the brave Sindh Police officers, peace was prevailing from Larkana to Karachi.

He was addressing a ceremony in connection with Police Martyrs Day at the PTS Ground. He hoped that soon the Sindh chief minister would unfold a detailed plan for the families of martyred police officers. He said Pakistan police is front line force but it get less credit. He said we can tell the world that we have broken the back of the terrorists which is because of the braveness and untiring efforts of Sindh & Pakistan police.

He said that till PPP is in the government, we will take care of police and Pak army as they take care of my family. He said I and you belong to the family of martyrs. Bilawal said that everyone is facing price hike but it is the responsibility of the government to provide relief to the masses and protect them. He said during peoples party rule entire world was facing economic crisis, floods came and we were fighting against terrorists which was worst terrorism which affected the economy but, he added, despite all these difficulties, PPP government took care of the common man.

He said we launched Benazir Income Support Program and empowered women. He said 150% salaries and 100% pension was increased by our government. He said likewise 170% salaries of army and police were enhanced. Bilawal said every person is suffering including peasants, students but the PPP shall continue its struggle and we will safeguard interests of the common man. He asked the Sindh Chief Minister to prepare a constructive policy for the welfare of police and martyrs.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Additional IGP Sukkur Dr. Jamil Mahar, DIGP Larkana Irfan Baloch, SSP Masood Bangash also addressed the gathering.

Dr Jamil said that during last three years 7000 Pakistan forces officers and Jawans were martyred. He said likewise, 2500 police men in KPK were martyred, 2200 in Sindh and 1200 in Punjab.