PM summons meeting following Indian army’s use of cluster ammunition

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday condemned the blatant use of cluster bombs by Indian security forces targeting innocent civilians along the Line of Control (LoC) and further said that Pakistan will extend every help, that is necessary, to people of Kashmir in their effort to self-determination.

In a major escalation in the ceasefire violations, India has begun using cluster munitions on civilian population living close to the LoC. The use of cluster bombs on the Neelum Valley over the past few days has caused multiple fatalities and injuries to several others, including minor children.

Over the past few years, besides a spike in terms of intensity of ceasefire breaches, India has also resorted to calibre escalation and air space violations along LoC. The use of cluster bomb is therefore a step further towards escalation in the situation along LoC.

The Inter-Services Public Relations on Saturday said the Indian army had been using cluster bombs to target civilians along the Line of Control (LoC).