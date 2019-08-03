3 security personnel martyred in North Waziristan attack

At least three security personnel were martyred and one was injured after militants opened fire on a checkpoint in North Waziristan district on Saturday.

The checkpoint was attacked in the Razmak area of the district.

Naek Abdul Jabbar, Sepoy Asif and Sepoy Nazimuddin embraced martyrdom, while Sepoy Mohammad Ismail was injured in the attack.

The injured soldier, along with the bodies of the martyrs, was shifted to a local hospital.

Earlier in June this year, a soldier was martyred when an army vehicle came under an attack in the Boya area of North Waziristan district.

The vehicle came under direct fire and was also targeted by an improvised explosive device (IED) while conducting a routine security patrol in the area.

Meanwhile, the police foiled a bid to blow up Bolan Mail and recovered explosives attached with rockets.

According to details, unidentified miscreants had planted eight kilogrammes of explosives on a railway track in between Mach and Hirak area of Bolan.

Police reached the scene after receiving a tip and recovered the explosives attached with seven rockets. They called in the bomb disposal squad (BDS) from Quetta, which disposed of the explosives and rockets.

Police claimed that the explosives were planted to blow up Karachi-bound Bolan Mail coming from Quetta.