Sanjrani for convening joint session of parliament on Kashmir situation

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on Saturday demanded to convene a joint session of parliament to discuss the prevailing situation in Kashmir.

“There should be a debate on the Kashmir situation,” he said, requesting President Dr Arif Alvi to immediately summon a joint sitting of parliament to convey a unified stance of the nation and parliament to the international community on the issue, a Senate Secretariat press release said.

He said Indian forces were committing ceasefire violation in Neelum Valley along the Line of Control (LoC) by resorting to unprovoked firing and shelling on civilian population residing there.

Separately, Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla condemned the Indian aggression along the LoC and urged the international community to play a role in resolving the longstanding Kashmir issue.

He said that targeting of civilian population by Indian forces was a blatant violation of ceasefire along the LoC, where innocent and unarmed citizens were being martyred.

The deputy chairman asked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give positive response to the mediation offer extended by US President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, political leadership of the country condemned the use of cluster bombs on innocent civilians by Indian forces along the LoC.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said India was jeopardizing regional peace in its war hysteria. In a statement, he condemned the blatant use of cluster bombs by Indian security forces targeting innocent civilians along the LoC.

Terming it a clear violation of the Geneva Convention and international laws, the foreign minister urged the international community to take notice of these Indian atrocities. Former president Asif Ali Zardari termed the use of cluster ammunition by the Indian Army as a “barbaric act”. The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman asserted that Indian terrorism on the LoC should be exposed globally, as cluster bombing was a brutal act. He also added that the tyranny of the Indian Army in the occupied Kashmir had increased.

He further expressed that killing of innocent people by the Indian forces showed the madness of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and “it needs to be exposed”.

Zardari condoled with the families of the martyrs and prayed for the recovery of those injured in the attacks.

Opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif also condemned the attacks and demanded the UN to take notice of the incident under its own resolutions.

He said if state terrorism by India did not stop then there would be no need of the UN.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, while condemning the attacks, asked the international community to come forward to resolve the issue.

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur said the Modi-government was deliberately trying to divert the focus of public from outstanding issue. He said India was trying to get its malicious propaganda fulfilled by increasing military. He said Kashmir’s struggle for freedom would win.