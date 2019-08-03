Missing Persons Commission disposes of 3,420 cases in six months

The Missing Persons Commission has reportedly disposed of 3,420 cases up to July 31, 2019. A total number of 6,166 cases were received by the commission up to June 2019. During July 2019, 121 more cases were received by the commission, and the total numbers of cases reached to 6,266. The Commission in July 2019 disposed of 92 cases of missing persons and the balance is 2,158 cases up to July 2019. The Missing Persons Commission has conducted 863 hearings in July 2019, 321 hearings in Islamabad, 80 in Lahore, 88 in Peshawar, 250 in Karachi and 121 hearings in Quetta during July 2019. Chairman of the Commission Justice Javed Iqbal and others have disposed of 3420 cases till July 31, 2019. The relatives of missing persons have lauded the efforts of Justice Javed Iqbal Chairman missing person commission and other members of the commission for taking personal interest in locating their near and dear ones.