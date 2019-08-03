Use of cluster bombs in Kashmir is outrageous: Bilawal

Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday said the use of cluster bombs by the Indian Army was outrageous, and added that the neighbouring country continued to flout international conventions.

The PPP chairman said in a tweet that India was trying to stifle the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. “The world continues to ignore human rights catastrophe. This must change if we are to have peace,” he said. The message came after the Inter-Services Public Relations said the Indian Army has been using cluster bombs to target civilians along the Line of Control (LoC).

Earlier, talking about the constant unprovoked firing by India troops along the LoC, Bilawal said that the government should take serious the unprovoked aggression by Indian troops. He said that long pending issue of Kashmir should be resolved at the forum of the United Nations according to the aspirations of Kashmiri people, adding that the government should be careful about Washington’s offer to become a mediator between Pakistan and India on the resolution of Kashmir dispute. He said that the opportunity to expose the Indian government should not be wasted.

Addressing a press conference, Bilawal said that any report about involvement of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief General Faiz Hameed to influence Senate election had not been received, adding that he expected that the ISI chief to keep the institution away from political affairs of the country to avoid become controversial.

During his press conference, Bilawal said that Senate election was rigged and all senators of the PPP had rendered their resignations, which had not been accepted so far. He said a fact-finding committee was formed for investigating the matter. He said that he could not hold anyone suspicious unless the investigation was completed. He said that the PPP senators received threats and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Khan Tareen and Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar also contacted them. He also hoped that Prime Minister Imran Khan would support the opposition’s motion to end secret balloting.