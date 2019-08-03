Buzdar launches monsoon tree plantation campaign

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday inaugurated a tree plantation campaign of the monsoon by planting a sapling at the China Park near Saggian Interchange.

He also prayed for the success of the campaign. Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said this is the responsibility of every Pakistani to make the tree plantation campaign successful. As many 500 million trees will be planted in Punjab in five years, while 9 million trees will be planted during the current year.

The 10 Billion Trees Tsunami Program of Prime Minister Imran Khan will be the game changer. Currently there are 21 trees per acre in Punjab and we have set the target to increase this percentage to 28 trees per acre by 2025. The forest area in Pakistan is 5.1 % while it is 3.27 % in Punjab. Only planting trees should not be our target but looking after trees is also our responsibility. He said the Forest Department will give 70% subsidy on the tree plantation at 3950 acre area under the Social Forestry Project. The chief minister appealed to the people to plant trees to make the country green.

The chief minister also inspected the stall set up by the Forest Department. He was also brief on the tree plantation campaign. Letter talking to the media, the chief minister said the PTI government has resolved the problems of journalists on priority basis and the annual grant of the Lahore Press Club has also been increased while no government has given attention to resolve the problems of the Lahore Press Club in the past.

To a question about the no trust motion against the chairman Senate, he said this process has been completed comfortably and the senators have cast vote as per their wish and conscience. If the opposition does not want the secret ballot then it should go for open vote. To a question about the forward bloc in the PML-N, the chief minister said all are with us and the situation in Punjab is very better and we do not need to do such work. Punjab has done more legislation than any other province.

To a question about the transfer of DG Anti-Corruption Department, the chief minister said transfers and postings is the administrative right of a government and the government can do transfer and posting as per regularization whenever it finds it appropriate. He said several steps have been taken to provide relief to the people. “Yesterday I distributed Sehat Insaf Cards in Chiniot and Faisalabad and the scope of the Sehat Insaf Cards will be increased to the whole of the province. Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed that government employees should also get Sehat Insaf Cards and the government employees who have no financial position to get treatment will be provided the facility to get medical treatment through Sehat Insaf Card and in this way the government employees will get relief.”

Replying to a question about the torture of journalists by the workers of PML-N, the chief ministers said legal action will be taken against those who are behind this act. To another question, he said the price of roti will not be increased and it will be made available at the previous rates.

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Parliamentary Secretary Forests Makhdoom Raza, lawmakers Musarat Cheema, Nadeem Bara, Talat Naqvi, Umal Nabeen, Secretary Forests, commissioner Lahore Division, secretary information, vice chairman PHA Yasir Gilani and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Buzdar condemned the use of cluster ammunition by the Indian forces to target civilian population on the LoC. He expressed grief over the death of a child and two persons, and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families. He said the use of cluster ammunition to target civilian population is open aggression and blatant violation of international rules and Geneva Convention.

Indian is victim of war hysteria and has badly violated human rights. He said target of the civilian population by cluster ammunition is coward action. The Indian aggression has endangered the peace in the region. The forces of Pakistan are ready to defend the motherland. The Pakistani nation supports their army. He prayed for early recovery of the injured persons.

Separately, in his message on National Police Martyrs Day, Buzdar said that police martyrs have sacrifices their lives for peace in the country and the nation will remember their sacrifices forever.

The police martyrs are real heroes of the nation as they have sacrifices their lives for the peace in the country. Today the whole nation pays them tribute. The chief minister said police martyrs have made historic sacrifices and costly blood of police martyrs is included in the struggle to make this country peaceful. Peace has returned to the country due to sacrifices of martyrs. Police martyrs will live forever in our hearts.

He said the look after of families of the police martyrs is our responsibility. We have supported families of police martyrs in the past, we are doing do so now and will continue doing this in future. We never ditch families of police martyrs.