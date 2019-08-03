Police recover snatched goods worth Rs 150m this year

The police have reportedly recovered more than Rs 150 million worth of snatched goods from 347 accused of 101 dacoit gangs this year, besides recovering snatched vehicles and 139 motorcycles worth of millions from the arrested accused.

According to a police spokesperson, the law enforcers also arrested 2,036 heinous proclaimed offenders this year, from which numerous serious cases were traced.

The police arrested 207 accused in 149 murder cases and traced the cases. In the case of kidnapping for ransom, the suspects were arrested and the victim was safely rescued.

The CPO while addressing the police officers said that the community has expectations from the police to protect their lives and property. We have to improve our performance, he said.

There’s no pressure on Rawalpindi police at this time. If there’s any pressure; that is only of the law and merit and we must abide by it all the times and perform our duties as per the law. If any officer comes under any pressure then they should forward it to me, I’ll face every kind of pressure. But I will not compromise on the rule of law and merit.