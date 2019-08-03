Sindh govt strongly condemns use of cluster bombs on by India in Kashmir: Murtaza

Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Information & Archives, Law and Anti-Corruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Saturday said that the Sindh chief minister and cabinet members strongly condemned the brutality and the use of cluster bombs by the Indian government in Kashmir.

He said that the cabinet appealed to the United Nations and Human Rights Organizations around the world to take notice of the use of brutal violence by the Indian Government in Kashmir. The cabinet asked the federal government to summon Indian High Commissioner to express their resentment over the incident. He said that in future the Ombudsman Sindh would be appointed by the Sindh Chief Minister.

Barrister Murtaza said that the Sindh cabinet in its meeting approved amendment in in this regard. Previously it was the prerogative of the Sindh governor, he added. He said that in Punjab as well as in KP the chief minister had the authority to appoint the ombudsman.

The adviser said this while briefing the media at the conclusion of the cabinet meeting on Saturday. Minister for Local Government Saeed Ghani also accompanied the Adviser during the briefing. He told that the Sindh cabinet had also accepted the resignation of prosecutor general Sindh. Advocate Dr Fayaz Shah would be the new prosecutor general of Sindh. The adviser said that the cabinet after the approval of Sindh Chief Minister had abolished three per cent sales tax on print media. The Chief Minister also directed the Sindh Revenue Board to immediately issue notification in this regard, he told. He said that Sindh government was very well aware of the issued being faced by the print media and it would do its utmost to resolve all that.

The Adviser told that the Sindh cabinet strongly disapproved the performance of K-Electric during recent rains in Karachi. Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that Sindh government decided in its cabinet meeting that biometric verification of all the pensioners would be done in order to abolish the ghost pensioners. Barrister He said that so as to ensure the transparency Sindh Financial Rules had been amended. He said that Sindh cabinet had decided that to grant three billion rupees to Sindh Bank. Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that Sindh Bank needed the funds as all the accounts of its account holders had been frozen. The Adviser said that the cabinet had also decided to change the Board of Governors of Sindh Bank. He said that Sindh government was determined to fix the predicaments the Bank was facing. He said that the cabinet also decided to merge Sindh Bank and Sindh Leasing Company.

Murtaza Wahab said that the Sindh Cabinet discussed at length the MoUs singed between the federal government and the provincial government a propos the financial matters. The Adviser said that a surplus budget was only possible if the federal government transferred all the assured funds to the provincial government on time. He said that the federal government should pay the long due funds to the provincial government immediately. The federal government had to pay further Rs 80 billion to the provincial government, he added.

Murtaza Wahab told that the World Bank was disbursing a grant of ten billion rupees. The Adviser said that the cabinet had also decided to introduce e-procurement processing. He said that gradually the manual system being practiced in the Finance Department would be chucked out. All the pensioners of Sindh government were online now, he added.

Advocate Dr Fayaz Shah to be new prosecutor general of Sindh

Murtaza Wahab said that the cabinet also decided to make transparent the utilization of the development budget. While it also decided to further expand the excavation of Thar Coal Project Phase-II being carried out by Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company, he said.

The adviser said that Thar Power subsidy would be awarded by the provincial government. He said that Sindh cabinet also approved the provision of free electricity to 2,700 families of Islamkot, who were utilizing 100 units per month, while 1800 other families would only have to pay for the units they consumed above 100 from the month of August, 2019. He said that the promise PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari made with the people of Islamkot on 10th of April this year had been fulfilled today.

Murtaza Wahab said that Thar Coal Energy was a dream of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto. The adviser said that the cabinet also decided to conduct a thorough survey of the taluka Islamkot in order to make available the electricity to the areas which were still without essential utility. He told that Sindh Chief Minister had constituted a committee to assess the renewal of lease of the old buildings situated in old city area.

Murtaza Wahab said that the Chief Minister also formed a committee comprising Local Government Minister and Law Adviser which will assess to transfer the complete power to the relevant officers of the Malir Development Authority so as to get rid of the encroachments. He said that the authorities to these officers of Malir Development Authority would be sanctioned in accordance with Sindh Public Property Removal of Encroachment Act 2010. He also told that the cabinet discussed in detail the School Education Road Map.

The adviser said that Sindh Minister Education Sardar Shah told the cabinet that to improve the quality of education in the province the focus of the Education Department was on the teachers’ training program. He said the curriculum was also being reviewed.

Murtaza Wahab said that the cabinet also approved the decision to establish at least two model schools in every district of the province. While the profiling of the schools in Karachi and Hyderabad would also be done, the Adviser told. He said that the cabinet also decided to merge all those schools which comprised of a single or two rooms. “The examination would be conducted in open grounds which would be monitored through CCTV cameras. The checking of the examination sheets would also be monitored by CCTV cameras.”