Nawaz’s name removed from LNG case inquiry

ISLAMABAD: Incarcerated former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s name was removed from the inquiry in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) case on Saturday.

According to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) sources, former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi recorded his statement during his physical remand and took complete responsibility of the LNG contract. It has been learnt that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the agreement was signed according to the national and international laws, and the LNG was bought from Qatar due to the energy crisis in the country. He affirmed that Pakistan purchased the liquefied natural gas from Qatar on cheaper rate as compared to other countries.