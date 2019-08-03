PPP fact-finding committee to meet at Gilani’s residence on Aug 6

The maiden meeting of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) fact finding committee will be held on August 6. The meeting, to be held at residence of former prime minister and member of committee Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani at 11 am, will investigate whether and who among party senators defected in the secret ballot in no-confidence move against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on August 1. Formed by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, other members of the committee include Nayyer Hussain Bukhari, Saeed Ghani, Sabir Baloch and Farhatullah Babar.