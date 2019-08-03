Hamza Shehbaz’s physical remand extended by seven days

LAHORE: An accountability court on Saturday extended Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Punjab Opposition Leader Hamza Shehbaz’s physical remand by seven days in the in assets beyond means case.

During the court proceedings today, Hamza’s lawyer told the court that the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) has already been granted more than 50 days of remand. “How much more remand do they need,” he asked.

“All records are already with NAB, why are they requesting for an extension? NAB had the same position at the last hearing which they have today,” he said.