Shaukat Khanum establishes diagnostic centre in Liberty

The inauguration ceremony of Shaukat Khanum Diagnostic Centre, Liberty, was held at the premises of United Christian Hospital (UCH) near Liberty. This diagnostic centre is so far the largest of its kind in Lahore that Shaukat Khanum has established outside of its main hospital campus in Johar Town.

The centre provides a range of advanced lab investigations, radiography, MRI and CAT scan in addition to clinics for specialised medical consultations.

The diagnostic centre has been established at the premises of UCH under a time-bound agreement wherein the land and building of the Diagnostic Centre shall remain the property of the UCH while the Centre shall be run under the management control of SKMCH&RC. The proceeds from the centre will be used at Shaukat Khanum hospitals for the treatment of poor and deserving cancer patients. Shaukat Khanum will pay a percentage of gross revenue generated through this Centre each month to the UCH, which will utilise these funds to improve its infrastructure and services for charitable healthcare.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, attended by the medical fraternity, Bishops and leaders of various Church denominations and Christian institutions, Mr. Anthony Lamuel, Chairman of the Board of Directors, UCH said that UCH has developed a partnership with Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust (SKMT) to establish this Diagnostic Centre at its premises, which will help in reviving UCH to its former standards. He also said that UCH will provide full support to Shaukat Khanum for making the Diagnostic Centre a resounding success.

Dr Muhammed Aasim Yusuf, Chief Medical Officer of SKMCH&RC highlighted the clinical and diagnostic services being offered through the diagnostic centre. He especially mentioned the most advanced and cutting edge technology of radiology equipment deployed at the Centre including 1.5 Tesla MRI, 160-Slice CT Scanner, Digital X-Ray with Fluoroscopy, Mammography and Ultrasound. Dr Yusuf also shared key features & benefits of specialty clinics being offered through the new diagnostic centre like the Well Woman Clinic (WWC), One-stop Breast Clinic (OSBC) and Comprehensive Health Care Clinic (CHCC). Dr Faisal Sultan, CEO of SKMCH&RC concluded the session by apprising audience on how such outlets help in meeting the objectives of SKMT while being in synch with its mission of providing quality healthcare to the people of Pakistan. He said that the diagnostic centre would also be a source of recompense & reward for all those using this facility since the revenue generated from these services is spent on the treatment of poor & deserving cancer patients at Shaukat Khanum Hospital, where more than 75% of poor patients are treated for free.