Builders discuss real estate issues with Zulfiqar Bukhari

A delegation of Builders and Developers Association (BDA) called on Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari and informed him regarding the problems being faced by builders and real estate industry.

Zulfiqar Bukhari assured the BDA delegation that the government would take every possible step to resolve the problems confronting the real estate industry in order to provide better investment opportunities to overseas Pakistanis for investment in Pakistan. He reiterated that the government is making efforts for providing suitable environment to investors in Pakistan adding that overseas Pakistanis could play crucial role in the country’s economy.

The BDA delegation informed the SAPM that the real estate industry is facing problems due to the absence of bylaws in Islamabad. Zulfiqar Bukhari was informed that BDA was struggling to formulate laws for the real estate sector and running an awareness campaign regarding importance of bylaws. Builders of Islamabad were waiting for bylaws by the CDA. Zulfiqar Bukhari lauded the BDA efforts and assured that the government would extend every possible support for provision of bylaws.

He said that overseas Pakistanis had made huge investment in real estate sector and keeping their trust is necessary.

He maintained that the government was taking serious steps to resolve the problems of the real estate industry.